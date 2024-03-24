3 Minutes with the Mayor

One of the most important considerations Council must take into account when making decisions is the input of the public. Over the last few years, the Township of South Stormont has taken steps toward improving our public engagement processes to ensure that our residents can be part of the discussions around important decisions your Council is tasked with making.

The Township has launched an online community engagement platform called Speak Up South Stormont that allows residents to easily provide their feedback for particular projects the Township is looking at undertaking and using that input to help inform decisions.

Currently on Speak Up South Stormont, we are soliciting feedback from the community for a number of projects, including a potential by-law to regulate signage in the community, the development of a new Comprehensive Zoning By-law, as well as other opportunities to simply share your ideas for anything you would like to see happen within our communities.

These public engagement opportunities are in conjunction with the improvements made on our official website, southstormont.ca. Through the website, residents can efficiently apply for permits, request landfill passes and garbage tags, complete a burn permit application, submit a complaint or request, just to name a few. We encourage residents to save themselves a trip to the Township Office and complete these services directly from home, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We’ve also begun to host more in-person open house meetings to share information about certain projects and provide residents an opportunity to learn and discuss with Council and staff on these projects.

A more informed and involved community is what we always aspire to, and we are continuing to evolve and implement new ideas to communicate with our residents and stakeholders. Stay tuned for more opportunities to get involved and share your feedback in the future, as we look to implement new ways to ensure our community is heard!