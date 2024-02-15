Voice Actor Taylor Abrahamse Delivers Inclusive Workshop

Cornwall, Ontario – On February 10th, Diversity Cornwall hosted a Voice Acting Workshop at O’Neil Studios; nonbinary voice actor and singer/songwriter Taylor Abrahamse led the workshop. Funded by The City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities microgrant, the workshop was a unique opportunity aimed at 2SLGBTQ+ youth ages 13-25, designed to introduce them to the world of voice acting.

Taylor Abrahamse, whose work spans numerous shows like “Beyblade,” “Fangbone!,” “Cat in The Hat,” “Blues Clues,” and “Bakugan,” shared their expertise in a session that covered everything from warm-up exercises to performing scripts, all set in a nurturing environment.

Before the event, Abrahamse expressed the significance of the workshop. “At the workshop, students can get a taste of what it takes to be a voice actor in a fun, empowering, and honest way,” Abrahamse said. They also highlighted the inclusive nature of voice acting, noting, “Partnering with Diversity Cornwall means inclusivity, and everyone is valid exactly as they are… Voice acting and everything on the queer spectrum go hand in hand.”

Reflecting on their career, Abrahamse shared their affinity for the character Fangbone. “It was a special show to do with a small and passionate team. I fell in love with the character as soon as I read for it.”

Taylor also stressed the importance of genuine performance in voice acting, stating, “It’s about being that character in the moment… It’s not just ‘can you put on a voice’, and that’s the difference between the people who get parts and who don’t is oftentimes how willing they are to be fully immersed in what’s happening in that script.”

The workshop provided an invaluable experience for Cornwall’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth, offering a glimpse into the voice acting industry and a supportive space to explore their voices.