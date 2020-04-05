Cornwall by-law officers to enforce social distancing

April 5, 2020 at 14 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall by-law officers to enforce social distancing
Cornwall city hall

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s by-law enforcement officers have been given the ability to enforce new rules under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

On March 28, the Ontario government expanded their Emergency Order to prohibit gatherings of five or more people.

Cornwall by-law officers will now be working in partnership with the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) to respond to the following calls:

  • Gatherings of five or more people in public areas
  • People congregating in parks/using park facilities or equipment, including play structures, sports fields/courts/diamonds, benches, skateboard parks, and outdoor gyms
  • Restaurants that continue to offer dine-in services
  • Non-essential retail businesses continuing to operate

Calls in regards to businesses or individuals violating the emergency orders are asked to call the CPS directly at 613-932-2110.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Health Unit issues new guidelines to enforce social distancing in grocery stores
Business

Health Unit issues new guidelines to enforce social distancing in grocery stores

CORNWALL, Ontario - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health…

Cornwall closes play structures
COVID-19 News

Cornwall closes play structures

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall announced on Tuesday, March 24 that it was closing all public play structures in the city. "Play equipment, including swings, slides,…

Some municipal employees to be back at work Monday
Local News

Some municipal employees to be back at work Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario - During the COVID-19 pandemic, in Cornwall, in Canada, and across the world, residents are being asked to stay home…