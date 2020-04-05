Cornwall by-law officers to enforce social distancing

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s by-law enforcement officers have been given the ability to enforce new rules under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

On March 28, the Ontario government expanded their Emergency Order to prohibit gatherings of five or more people.

Cornwall by-law officers will now be working in partnership with the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) to respond to the following calls:

Gatherings of five or more people in public areas

People congregating in parks/using park facilities or equipment, including play structures, sports fields/courts/diamonds, benches, skateboard parks, and outdoor gyms

Restaurants that continue to offer dine-in services

Non-essential retail businesses continuing to operate

Calls in regards to businesses or individuals violating the emergency orders are asked to call the CPS directly at 613-932-2110.