UPDATE: Food Basics COVID patient not told about test

CORNWALL, Ontario – An employee at the Food Basics on Brookdale Ave. in Cornwall who tested positive on April 18 for COVID-19 was not told that they were being tested for it, the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) confirms.

“While we have a detailed package of information and instructions for patients suspected of COVID-19, we regret that this was not provided to this patient,” wrote Jeanette Despatie, CEO and President of the CCH in an email to Seaway News.

Despatie went on to say that the CCH has reviewed this case and is taking steps to improve communications to patients before they leave the emergency room.

A source close to the patient explained to Seaway News that they never went to work sick and that they never had symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“They woke up late Thursday night with a tickle in their throat and saw they had white spots in their throat in the mirror,” the source said.

The source went onto explain that the patient was taken by a family member to the CCH on Friday after they saw more white spots in their throat. The patient was quickly seen by a doctor, who swabbed their throat and told them that they could either have Streptococcus (Strep Throat) or Mononucleosis (Mono).

“The doctor took one look and said it was 100 per cent Strep,” the source said. “The doctor said that they would be past the contagious stage for Strep and that they could go back to normal life.”

“The next day the throat swab came back and it was positive for COVID, and everyone was shocked because there was no news that this was being done,” the source explained.

The source emphasized that the patient at no point went to work feeling unwell.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said to Seaway News that the reasons behind why this patient was not informed and told not to go into work is being investigated.

Despatie assured Seaway News that there was no risk to other patients at the CCH.

“I will confirm however, given the measures in place to protect other patients, staff and physicians, there is no risk of exposure from this patient visit. Precautions and protective measures are taken in the case of any visit to the emergency department,” Despatie said.