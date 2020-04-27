South Glengarry fully lifts fire ban

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Less than a week after partially lifting their burn ban for agricultural fires, the Township of South Glengarry fully lifted the ban on Monday, April 27.

The Township originally implemented the total burn ban as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of keeping fire crews ready for any high priority emergencies.

“The agricultural community has expressed interest in having limited burning events to clear brush. We all know that that is very important this time of year,” said South Glengarry Fire Chief David Robertson in advance of lifting the agricultural portion of the burn ban.

Robertson acknowledged that the land was particularly wet right now, and conditions were in general, safe. Robertson went on to state that South Glengarry would act in concert with neighbouring municipalities so that their burn bans would end at around the same time.

Last Wednesday, the Township of North Glengarry fully lifted their burn ban, followed shortly after by the Township of South Stormont.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking residents to use added caution when burning,” said Robertson in a statement. “This will assist us in lowering unnecessary responses and protect the safety of Fire Department staff.”

All those who wish to have a fire must have a burn permit from the Township, which can be applied for online at www.southglengarry.com