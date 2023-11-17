Going on in Glengarry

How have we already reached the middle of November? Doesn’t it feel as if time plays tricks on us at this time of year? As the world feels like it should be slowing down to hibernate, schedules begin to pick up with sports, community events, holiday markets, and not to mention the never-ending list of things to get done before winter. Hours feel simultaneously too short and too long, as our days grow dark enough to question if it’s too early to go to bed at supper time, especially if you’re still feeling the effects of the time change. I’m looking at you parents of toddlers whose kids are still stuck on a 5am wake up call – the struggle is most definitely real, and I am with you. Even still, we are reminded that every minute is a gift. Check out what gifts of good news Glengarry has going on this week.

Looking for work? Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is inviting job seekers who wish to work at HGMH to attend their on-site job fair this Saturday, November 18th. The job fair will be held at the hospital’s main entrance from 10am – 3pm where attendees can meet the team behind Glengarry’s Hospital and explore available career opportunities ranging from personal support workers to registered nurse practitioners. Interviews will be held on-site at the job fair, so make sure to bring a paper copy of your resume and your best smile.

Speaking of smiles, who said Santa is the only one who deserves cookies this time of year? This week Tim Horton’s will be helping local charities with their first edition of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. This holiday version of the Smile Cookie will feature a white-chocolate sugar cookie with red and green sprinkles baked into it, each uniquely decorated with that “perfectly-imperfect” smile you know and love from Tims’. What’s better than baked goods? 100% of Holiday Smile Cookie purchased in Glengarry will go directly back to our local Glengarry foodbanks. So, treat yourself, treat your coworkers or your kid’s daycare staff, everyone could use a cookie this time of year.

A fundraising Euchre tournament to support the Alexandria Skatepark, who held their official ribbon cutting last Saturday, will be held this Saturday, November 18th from 1pm – 10pm at the Glengarry Sports Palace located at 170 Macdonald Blvd. in Alexandria. Entry fee is $35.00 per person and will include a spaghetti supper and 1 free drink token. The event sponsored by the Alexandria Recreation Association will have over $500.00 in door prizes available to be won, so don’t miss out! For more information, contact 613-360-3361 or melissa@northglengarry.ca.

All-Aboard! Some terrific train talk arrived recently from the Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario. The current VIA Rail (ex-CNR) passenger station in Alexandria is undergoing a make-over with some major stabilization processes underway including new bricking, foundation work, a new roof, and other great improvements. Built in 1917, the station, located behind the Atlantic Pub, has served Alexandria and the surrounding Glengarry area with daily trains to and from Ottawa and Montreal. With Alexandria slated to be included on the newly proposed high-speed VIA Rail line between Quebec City and Toronto, this will be some choo-choo-choice improvements to travellers coming to and from Glengarry.

For Township Talk we’re heading South this week, where the Township of South Glengarry is currently accepting municipal grant and donation requests. “The Township values the contributions of local volunteers and community groups.” They posted recently to social media. “We show our appreciation by allocating funds through our grants and donations policy.” Support for funding these requests is provided from the municipality’s yearly budget to qualifying groups through an application process that recognizes the benefits that local volunteers, non-profit organizations, and community groups provide to the community. The maximum amount available to any one eligible organization in any one year is $4,000 (cash, in-kind, or a combination of both) and certain criteria must be met to be considered to receive funding. Deadline to submit a request is Friday, November 24th at 4pm. To see if your group or organization is eligible for the grants and donations policy, or to put in an application, please visit the Township website at www.southglengarry.com and search municipal grants and donations. There are so many great groups in South Glengarry who could benefit from this grant, so be sure to put in your application before the deadline!

I hope this column has given you some good news to share this week as we head into the second half of November. Get some rest, know that it is completely okay to want to go to bed early when it’s dark and snowy out, and get ready for some exciting holiday event news coming in the next few weeks! Have a great week Glengarry.