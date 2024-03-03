Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Launches Essential Care Partner (ECP) Program

Alexandria, ON –Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is pleased to introduce the Essential Care Partner (ECP) Program, designed to elevate the standard of patient care and foster a more collaborative healthcare environment.

The Essential Care Partner Program aims to recognize the crucial role that support systems play in a patient’s journey to recovery. Family members, friends, and other caregivers can now be designated as essential care partners, which is integral to the well-being of our patients. While visitors have an important social role, they are not necessarily directly involved in the patient’s care. ECPs are necessary to the safety, quality of care, health outcomes and well-being of patients.

Designated ECPs will receive resources and training to better understand the patient’s condition, treatment plan, and recovery process. This initiative aims to empower care partners with the knowledge and skills necessary to support their loved ones.

Recognizing the importance of the presence and support of loved ones during challenging times, the Essential Care Partner Program allows these designated individuals access even when restrictions are in place while adhering to safety protocols and guidelines.

Care partners will be encouraged to actively participate in advocating for the needs and preferences of the patient. This collaborative approach ensures that the patient’s voice is heard and respected throughout their healthcare journey.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Essential Care Partner Program as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional patient care” said Rachel Romany, VP of Clinical Services, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive. “This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a patient-centered healthcare environment that recognizes the importance of the patient’s support network in their healing process.”

This program underscores HGMH’s commitment to providing quality, patient-centered care by involving care partners in the healthcare process.

For more information on the Essential Care Partner Program, visit www.hgmh.on.ca.