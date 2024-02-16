Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Receives Transformative Legacy Gift 

February 16, 2024
Provided by Glengarry Memorial Hospital
Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Receives Transformative Legacy Gift 
Pictured from left to right are Frank Wetering – Hospital Board Chair, Pierre Vaillancourt – Foundation Board Chair, Robert Alldred-Hughes – HGMH President & CEO, Mario Riggio – Auxiliary President

Alexandria, ON – Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) will be able to purchase new and upgraded equipment thanks to a significant donation of $250,000. “This donation is one of the largest single donations ever received” said Pierre Vaillancourt HGMH Foundation Board Chair.  “This generous donation comes from the thoughtful estate planning of the Pryde family (the late Mr. Clifford Pryde and the late Mrs. Rachel Pryde, nee St-Denis) and reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of our community.”

A legacy gift is a meaningful and impactful way for people to make a difference. This particular gift was planned during the donor’s lifetime and realized upon their passing as they wanted to share their final estate in a way that makes a difference in healthcare delivery in the community. These gifts play a crucial role in supporting ongoing medical advancements, facility improvements, and the overall enhancement of patient care.

Contributions to the HGMH Foundation play a pivotal role in ensuring the Hospital’s prosperity, as the hospital does not receive government funding for acquiring essential capital equipment. Donations from the community is what sustains and supports hospital equipment purchases.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of the Pryde family” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This gift demonstrates the deep commitment of our community to our hospital. It will allow the hospital to purchase much needed equipment so our teams can continue to provide outstanding care for our communities”.

For more information on legacy giving or how to support the HGMH Foundation, please contact 613-525-2222 X4138 or info@hgmhfoundation.org.

