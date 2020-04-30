Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

New scientist joins River Institute

April 30, 2020 at 10 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Dr. Mary Ann Perron. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The St. Lawrence River Institute has added a new scientist to their team.

On Thursday, April 30, the River Institute announced that Dr. Mary Ann Perron would be joining their team and working on studying the health of the Upper St. Lawrence River. Being bilingual, the River Institute hopes Dr. Perron will help them better liaise and get feedback from the French community.

“We are very excited to have Mary Ann join our team,” said Dr. Jeff Ridal, Executive Director of the River Institute, “She brings expertise and breadth to the Institute, and I look forward to her contributions to our research program here at the River Institute.”

“I am excited to join the incredible team at the River Institute and to discover more about the St. Lawrence River here in Cornwall,” said Perron. “I can’t think of a better place to combine work and my passion for the great outdoors!”

