North Glengarry joins Digital Main Street

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – To help support our local small businesses, today the Township of North Glengarry is joining the ShopHERE powered by Google program, with a goal of getting more businesses online this year.
ShopHERE powered by Google, helps independent businesses and artists build a digital presence and minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because the opportunities afforded by the digital economy are still limited if people don’t have the right skills, ShopHERE will also help more small businesses and artists receive the digital skills training needed to participate in the digital economy.
The program is now available to small businesses in North Glengarry. Local businesses and artists can apply for the program at www.digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere to get their online store built at no-cost.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses, including our growing artistic community, to gain an online presence that will enable them to become more competitive. Over the past few months, the pandemic has shown us just how important it is for our retailers to be able to
operate not only in a traditional storefront model, but in a complementary online model that mirrors the same quality customer service model our businesses are known for,” said Township of North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald.
Backgrounder:
In May, Google Canada announced a $1-million investment to enable Digital Main Street to expand the program to municipalities across the country, offering more businesses and artists the opportunity to build their own online store.
On June 11th, the Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government announced even more support, with a $57-million investment in the Digital Main Street platform which will help up to 22,900 Ontario businesses create and enhance their online presence and generate jobs for more than 1,400 students.
Through the $57-million contribution to the Digital Main Street platform, businesses will be able to take advantage of three new programs to support their digital transformation, including shopHERE:
- shopHERE powered by Google will leverage Ontario’s strengths by hiring highly skilled and trained students to build and support the launch of online stores for businesses that previously did not have the capacity to do so themselves. The core goal will be to help small businesses compete and grow, in a world that is increasingly online, and help them recover as quickly as possible following COVID-19.
- Digital Main Street Grant will help main street small businesses be digitally more effective. Through a $2,500 grant administered by the Ontario BIA Association, small businesses will be able to adopt new technologies and embrace digital marketing. Municipalities, Chambers of Commerce, and Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) can apply for a Digital Service Squad grant, which will allow them to establish teams to provide personalized, one-on-one support.
- Future-Proofing Main Street will provide specialized and in-depth digital transformation services and support that helps existing main-street firms adapt to changes in their sector and thrive in the new economy. By leveraging teams of digital marketing professionals and talented students, these firms will be able to create new online business models, develop and implement digital and e-commerce marketing strategies, and maximize digital tools, platforms and content.