North Glengarry joins Digital Main Street

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – To help support our local small businesses, today the Township of North Glengarry is joining the ShopHERE powered by Google program, with a goal of getting more businesses online this year.

ShopHERE powered by Google, helps independent businesses and artists build a digital presence and minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the opportunities afforded by the digital economy are still limited if people don’t have the right skills, ShopHERE will also help more small businesses and artists receive the digital skills training needed to participate in the digital economy.

The program is now available to small businesses in North Glengarry. Local businesses and artists can apply for the program at www.digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere to get their online store built at no-cost.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses, including our growing artistic community, to gain an online presence that will enable them to become more competitive. Over the past few months, the pandemic has shown us just how important it is for our retailers to be able to

operate not only in a traditional storefront model, but in a complementary online model that mirrors the same quality customer service model our businesses are known for,” said Township of North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald.

Backgrounder:

In May, Google Canada announced a $1-million investment to enable Digital Main Street to expand the program to municipalities across the country, offering more businesses and artists the opportunity to build their own online store.

On June 11th, the Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government announced even more support, with a $57-million investment in the Digital Main Street platform which will help up to 22,900 Ontario businesses create and enhance their online presence and generate jobs for more than 1,400 students.

Through the $57-million contribution to the Digital Main Street platform, businesses will be able to take advantage of three new programs to support their digital transformation, including shopHERE: