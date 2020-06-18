Cornwall native named interim CEO of Vancity

VANCOUVER, Ontario – Cornwall native Christine Bergeron has been named interim CEO of Vancity, a BC credit union serving Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay.

Bergeron will step into her new role on July 1, replacing the departing Tamara Vrooman.

Bergeron joined Vancity in 2011 and currently serves as their Chief Member Services Officer, leading the Member Experience & Community Engagement divisions.

In 2007 Bergeron was included in Business in Vancouver magazine’s Top 40 under 40 list, and in 2012 she was recognized with the Rising Star Award by the Association of Women in Finance.

Bergeron received a B.A. in sociology from the University of Guelph, MBA in Strategic Management from UBC’s Sauder School of Business, and CIM designation.

“We’re excited to have someone with Christine’s knowledge and experience step into the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer to help guide Vancity in the months to come,” said Vancity Board Chair Jan O’Brien. “Christine is an accomplished and respected leader who is well known to all our stakeholders and I am confident she will continue to build on the great work Vancity has already accomplished. Christine has been a driving force behind the development and execution of our strategic vision and response to COVID-19, and that will continue.”