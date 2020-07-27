Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Cornwall, July 27

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cornwall and the surrounding area as of 10:50 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts and torrential rain,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms could possibly form in the mid-afternoon to early evening resulting in 50 mm of rain in an hour or less and up to 90 km/h wind gusts.

According to The Weather Network thunderstorms could begin in Cornwall as early as noon on Monday and may continue on-and-off until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch the Cornwall area is also under a Heat Warning.

“High temperatures today are forecast to be 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidex values near 40 are also expected,” reads an Environment Canada statement. “A cold front will pass through southern Ontario from west to east this evening, bringing in a slightly cooler and drier air mass for Tuesday.”

By mid-afternoon Monday temperatures could feel as high as 42 degrees Celsius. Tuesday will continue to feel hot with a high of 29 degrees but feeling like 35 with the Humidex.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category,” Environment Canada warns. “Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”