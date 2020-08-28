scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Art Walk tonight, Friday, Aug. 28

August 28, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 37 min on August 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Art Walk returns tonight (Friday, Aug. 28) in Cornwall’s downtown along Pitt St.

In a typical season, Art Walk would usually be held three or four times over the course of the summer, however, due to COVID-19, only one Art Walk has been held so far this season on Friday, July 24.

At that time, Mandy Prevost, one of Art Walk’s organizers explained how the event had been adapted to deal with the realities of the pandemic.

A map of the Aug. 28 Art Walk.

“We situated artist in more open spaces rather than all along the sidewalks (a few artists will be set up on the sidewalk to keep the flow of the walk going, but this has been kept to a minimal),” she explained. “We will also have the music areas barricaded off, to ensure proper distancing for the passersby and the musicians. We want to ensure everyone feels safe, and that social distancing guidelines are respected and encouraged for the event.”

Tonight’s event will see visual artists, musicians, performance art, and more on display with businesses like the Happy Popcorn Co. participating and supporting the event.

Musical performers will be at the SD&G Counties building, across the street from the mall parking lot, and in Pommier Square.

Additionally, Maison Baldwin House will be holding a fundraiser at the pop-up shops beside the Cornwall Square parking structure.

The event will run from 4 pm. to 8 p.m. See their website for more information.

