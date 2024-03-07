March Break at the SDG Library

Whether you love Pokemon or are just looking for something to do, drop by the Morrisburg branch this March Break and you will find Pokemon themed activities waiting for you!
Join us at the Ingleside Library for an evening of family fun making your very own bird-feeder. From toddler, school-age children, teens and adults everyone will be able to create a birdfeeder for their patio or backyard. There is nothing like watching a beautiful cardinal or chickadee eating from a feeder against the background of the winter snow.
Registration required (9 spots remaining). Register for event
Create a disguise, craft a code or test your spy skills in a scavenger hunt. Various spy school activities will be held over March Break during branch hours.
Looking for something to do as a family during March Break? Make teams with friends and family to play games such as Monopoly, Clue, Domino, Blokus, Scrabble, Chess, and Battleship.
Registration closes March 10 at 12:00am (11 spots remaining) Register for event
Come and check out our new Maker Kit, the Sphero Indi! Learn how these cool cars work with code. They will be at the branch all week during March break to play with. Just ask at the front desk!
Registration full Join waitlist
Visit Winchester Branch for some Techy Fun over March Break. Some things we’ll be exploring are 3D printing, Ozbots, Lego Mindstorms, Cubelets, and online fun! Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome with room permitting.
Registration required (17 spots remaining)Register for event
You bring the fun, we’ll supply the materials.
Drop by the Iroquois Branch on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (during open hours) of the March break for some boredom buster activities. On Tuesday we will have a Lego challenge; on Thursday there will be “minute to win it” games; and on Saturday we will create “dancing frankenworms”! Come in and join the fun.
School is out and great March Break activities are taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the library. A drop in program from 4:00 to 7:00.
Join us for a silly morning where everything is backwards and “wacky” is the new normal. Come dressed in your pj’s and “bed head”, your favourite costume, or be as creative as you like!
Registration required (11 spots remaining) Register for event
Visit Winchester Branch for some Artsy fun this March Break. Some crafts we’ll explore will include, canvas paintings, beaded friendship bracelets, origami, and more! Supplies are limited so please drop by early.
Registration required (16 spots remaining)Register for event
Join us for a March Break Movie. Voting begins in March to see which movie we will be screening. Drop in any time in March to cast your vote…. Which movie will it be?
Expressions: Recycled Mixed Media Paper Sculptures.
For ages 9 years and up, express yourself with art, play and get your voice out into the world. You will create recycled paper sculptures using mixed media. Wish someone well, share…
Registration closes March 12 at 12:00am (16 spots remaining)Register for event
