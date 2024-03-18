Art Hive Buzzing at Cornwall Public Library

Cornwall, Ontario – On Saturday, March 9, the Cornwall Public Library was buzzing with creativity as Yafa Goawily hosted another Cornwall Art Hive. This monthly event, set beside the library’s second-floor circulation desk, offered an array of craft supplies for children and families to explore their artistic talents.

Yafa Goawily emphasized the welcoming nature of the sessions, now in its second year at the library, stating, “The library welcomes us with open arms to create art with kids and families. Everyone is invited to these free sessions. Your age and experience with art doesn’t matter; the goal is to gather people to create something new.”

Art Hive stands as a beacon for creativity and community connection, meeting on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 2 pm until summer break. During the summer holiday, The Cornwall Hive buzzes outdoors in Lamoureux Park.