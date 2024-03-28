Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

STAINED GLASS WORKSHOP with Shelly Brunell on Thurs. Apr. 25 from 7-9 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info & to register: 932-4969. Open to the public .

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE for the Avonmore Finch & Gravel Hill Presbyterian Pastoral Charge will be held at St. James’- St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Gravel Hill on Fri. March 29 at 10:30. Easter Sunday Service will be at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Avonmore at 10 AM on March 31st. Everyone is most welcome.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting its monthly regular Euchre on Sat. April 20, 2024 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed Apr. 3 & 17 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm. BINGO @ 7pm. See you there!

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE on Sat. April 6 from 2- 6 pm. Meal: 6-7 pm South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. Info: Elaine at 613-362-0173. Info: on dance cancellations will be posted on the Tri-County Country Music Association Facebook group.

SPAGHETTI DINNER sponsored by The Patrons of St. Columban Foundation, at the Knights of Columbus Council 755, 205 Amelia St. on Sun. Apr. 21 from 4-6:30 pm. Tickets are available at St. Columban’s parish office during office hours, from Foundation members, by calling Brian Lynch at 613-933-8353 and at the Knight of Columbus.

SPRING MARKET Trinity Church Hall, 105 2nd St., W. on Sat., May 4 from 10am to 2pm. Reserve your table to sell your crafts or small household items. Bake table and Refreshment Café with sandwiches, tea or coffee. Info: Sandra – sandy.riv71@gmail.com or 613-932=3359

ENCORE ITALIAN DINNER Sat., Apr. 6 at 5 pm at Knox St. Paul United Church, Lower level, 800 12th St. E. Soup, salad, vegetarian spaghetti, chicken on side and dessert. Tickets at Encore Mon.-Thurs. 9 am-4pm or 613-937-1525 or L. Mercer at 613-932-5595.

DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY CELEBRATION! For the Blessings of a Lifetime! April 7th at St Columban Church confessions 2-3 pm. Divine Mercy Prayers 3 pm. Please attend regular Sunday mass if Catholic. Music, Prayer and Rebirth! Join us!

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB BID EUCHRE will be held on Thurs. April 11 & 25 in the main hall starting at 1 pm. All new players are welcome. There will be no bid euchre on Apr 18th .

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS CLUB next euchre is on Wed. Apr 3 at 10am. Call 613-936-6060 for reservations. Everyone is welcomed. General meeting/ elections at 9:15am.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 ……Friday afternoon fun darts 1:30 -4pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Spring Art Exhibition featuring invited students, Cornwall Square Mall (2nd floor) April 18-21 and 25-28. Vernissage April 20 from 2 pm -5pm. Over 30 artists & students. Supported by Cornwall Square, YAC, Cline Gallery and Cornwall Lighting.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm- April 3 & 17, May 1 & 15, June 12 & 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

THE FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB 4th Annual Health &Wellness 50+ Fair – South Stormont Community Hall, 2 Mille Roches Road, Long Sault on Fri. Apr 12 from 10am-2pm. Admission is free.

EASTER BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore on Sat. March 30 from 8:30-10:30 am. Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. www.avonmorefair.ca Egg Hunt for the children at 10 am- Bring your own basket – hosted by Avonmore Rec.

SPRING TO LIFE: Spring concert by the Centennial Choir of Cornwall on April 26 at 7pm at Aultsville Theatre. Tickets avail. from any choir member, Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive or Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

SPRING FLING with the Gender Illusions (a comedic drag troupe) on Sat., March 30th from 8-11 pm at the Army Navy Air Force Club, 14 Marlborough St. Proceeds to the Cornwall Canada Day Committee and Diversity Cornwall. Tickets at the door and by calling 343-585-2519.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets April 16th (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

FREE TRAINING: HEALTH CARE SUPPORT offered by Tri-County Literacy. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the duties of a health care support worker, diseases and conditions, and meet people working in the field. Register: 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE, Cornwall has daytime courses for adults 50+. No exams or grades. New sessions starting March 11-14: Info: www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

GOOD FRIDAY FISH & CHIPS at Knights of Columbus 755, March 29th from 4-7pm. For tickets, 613-932-7600. Take-outs available.

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on May 11 from 6-11 pm. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, salad & dessert served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

GOOD FRIDAY FISH AND CHIPS at the ANAF club 14 Marlborough, N. on Fri. March 29. Music from 3-7. Info: 613 938 5020

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT for Hospice at the Cornwall Legion, April 20th start time 10 am sharp. Must be registered. Call Maggie Prieur 613-363-1753.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings of 2024. First Wednesday of the month. Executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7:00 pm. Dates are April 3rd, May 1st, June 5th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: April 14th, May 12th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

THE “HAPPY KNITTERS” of Cornwall are in search of yarn for our community. We are starting our third consecutive year in creating warm clothing like toques, scarves, mittens etc. for those in need in our community. Most seniors are on a limited income, but they still contribute their time to make woolen items. Our group totally rely on the generosity of our community, so if you have leftover yarn or would like to make donations for the purchase of needed yarn it would greatly be appreciated by the knitters and those in need. .Info: Lynn 613-933-6268 or Diane 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ATELIER DE VERRE STAINÉ avec Shelly Brunell le jeudi 25 avril de 19h à 21h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. 25 avril de 19 h à 21 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St : 932-4969. Ouvert au public.

Le SERVICE DU VENDREDI SAINT pour la charge pastorale presbytérienne d’Avonmore Finch et Gravel Hill aura lieu à l’église presbytérienne St James – St Andrew’s de Gravel Hill le vendredi 29 mars à 10 h 30. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Gravel Hill le vendredi 29 mars à 10h30. Le service du dimanche de Pâques aura lieu à l’église presbytérienne St. Andrew’s d’Avonmore le 31 mars à 10 heures. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.

ENCORE DINER ITALIEN Samedi 6 avril à 17 h à l’église Knox St. Paul United Church, niveau inférieur, 800 12th St. E. Soupe, salade, spaghetti végétarien, poulet sur le côté et dessert. Billets à Encore du lundi au jeudi de 9 h à 16 h ou au 613-937-1525 ou à L. Mercer au 613-932-5595.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB organise son jeu d’euchre mensuel le sam. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Début à 12 heures. Prix en argent, prix de présence, collations disponibles. Renseignements : Betty 613-984-1431.

DANSE DE LA TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION le sam. 6 avril de 14h à 18h. Repas : de 18 à 19 heures South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. Info : Elaine au 613-362-0173. Info : les annulations de danse seront affichées sur le groupe Facebook de la Tri-County Country Music Association.

CÉLÉBRATION DU DIMANCHE DE LA DIVINE MISÉRICORDE ! Pour les bénédictions d’une vie ! Le 7 avril à l’église St Columban Confessions de 14 h à 15 h. Prières de la Divine Miséricorde à 15 h. Prières de la Divine Miséricorde à 15 h. Veuillez assister à la messe dominicale habituelle si vous êtes catholique. Musique, prière et renaissance ! Rejoignez-nous !