Man arrested for careless use of BB gun

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jonathan Lauzon, 34, of St. Andrew’s West was arrested on September 22nd, 2020 and charged with the following:

Carless use of a firearm

Breach of probation x 3 (for possessing a weapon and failing to keep the peace)

Breach of undertaking (for failing to keep the peace)

Breach of prohibition order x 3 (for possessing a firearm)

It is alleged on September 22nd, 2020, police were called to investigate a weapons complaint and located the man holding a BB gun in a careless manner while in the area of Cumberland Street and Eleventh Street. Police attended and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – John Wesley Cook, 41, of Akwesasne was arrested on September 22nd, 2020 and charged with two counts of operation while prohibited, as well as breach of release order for operating a motor vehicle. It is alleged on September 22nd, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle, while on two separate court orders prohibiting him from doing so, as well as a release order. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Justin Emigh, 29, of Kingston was arrested on September 22nd, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged in November 2019, the man left his residence, despite having conditions to remain in his residence and abide by a curfew. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 22nd, 2020, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Kingston as the man was in custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. He was transported to Cornwall where he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on September 22nd, 2020 and charged with breach of release order x 3 for contacting her ex-boyfriend, being within a certain distance of him and attending his residence. She was also charged with beach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 22nd, 2020, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence, despite her conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT X 3

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 22nd, 2020 and charged with three counts of assault. It is alleged on three occasions between January and June, the man assaulted his girlfriend’s child and police were contacted to investigate. On September 22nd, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 69 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.