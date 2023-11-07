Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Tavish Brennan, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 3rd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on November 2nd, 2023, the man was scheduled to appear in court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 3rd, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on December 14th, 2023.

THEFT UNDER $5000, WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Dean McLaughlin, 31, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 3rd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on July 30th, 2023, the man removed property from a vehicle without the owner’s permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Furthermore, it is alleged that on September 26th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 3rd, 2023, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR PRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Alain Boudrias, 46, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 3rd, 2023, and charged with failing to attend for prints. It is alleged that on July 31st, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted an failed to do so. On November 3rd, 2023, the man was located during an unrelated matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on December 14th, 2023.

FAIL TO COMPLY, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on November 4th, 2023, and charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged that on November 4th, 2023, the youth was bound by an undertaking to not attend a specific address. On this date, it is alleged that he attended the address he was prohibited from and threatened to harm two individuals. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Carlos Rodriguez-Martinez, 43, of Glen Walter, was arrested on November 5th, 2023, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. It is alleged that on November 4th, 2023, police responded to a single motor vehicle collision which resulted in an investigation ensuing. The investigation revealed the man was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

WARRANT, DANGEROUS OPERATION, FAIL TO STOP, FLIGHT FROM POLICE, RESIST ARREST, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER WITH A WEAPON, FAIL TO COMPLY, CARELESS STORAGE OF AMMUNITION, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year old man of Cornwall, was arrested on November 5th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with;

Eight counts of failing to comply with a probation order

Four counts of failing to comply with a release order

One count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

One counts of failing to remain

One count of flight from peace officer

One count of assault peace officer with a weapon

One count of careless storage of ammunition

One count of mischief under $5000

It is alleged that on September 11th, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior and to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged that on this date, he was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. On this date, it is alleged that the man administered a noxious substance into a crown of people. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is also alleged that on October 30th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times. It is also alleged that on this date he was bound by two probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. It is alleged that on this date, it is alleged the man struck a police vehicle with his motor vehicle and left the scene.

Furthermore, it is alleged that on November 5th, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior and to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged that he was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to remain in his residence and to not possess any weapons. On this date, it is alleged that the man damaged his girlfriend’s property. The man was located and while being taken into custody, it is alleged that he resisted arrest and that ammunition was located on him. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

