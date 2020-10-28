UPDATE: Gray’s Creek Bridge now open

October 28, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 48 min on October 28, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Rick Taylor of Willis Kerr Contracting removes the road-closed sign from the construction site Wednesday, Oct. 28. Submitted photo.

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 the United Counties of SD&G say that the bridge is now open to traffic.

“We’re thrilled to announce that this once-in-50-years project has been completed slightly ahead of schedule,” said Transportation and Planning director Benjamin de Haan. “We understood that this large project would have an impact on people who typically use Gray’s Creek Bridge as a means to travel to and from the City of Cornwall and South Glengarry. We appreciate the patience of motorists and cyclists this summer and fall.”

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced that the construction work being done on the Gray’s Creek Bridge on County Rd. 2 will re-open ahead of schedule.

The bridge closed in July to replace the bridge’s railings, expansion joints, repair the deck, amongst other work.

During the course of construction, traffic was detoured up Boundary Rd., along Tyotown Rd., and then back down Purcell Rd. to get to Glen Walter.

The construction had become a point of contention in the area, with at least one individual being arrested after a fight that stemmed from the detour.

READ MORE: Fight breaks out over road closure

Willis Kerr Contracting Ltd. were contracted by the Counties to complete the work, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15.

The Gray’s Creek bridge is 55-years-old with the work being done on it designed to extend its life another 50 years.

