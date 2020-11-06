Gray’s Creek will sparkle this holiday season

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The experienCity Project, a working group of the Social Development Council (SDC) of Cornwall and area has announced a fun new event taking place at Gray’s Creek this holiday season.

Starting on Dec. 3, the Holiday Sparkle drive-through light and sound experience will launch at Gray’s Creek. The event will feature Christmas lights and displays throughout the Gray’s Creek path that members of the public can drive through and experience.

For those without vehicles, or cannot make it to Gray’s Creek, there will be a VR experience of the drive-through tour on the event’s website.

“The Gray’s Creek Holiday Sparkle event is drive-through light and sound experience through beautiful Gray’s Creek. The experience will be created by the community, with a team of volunteers leading,” reads a statement from the experienCity Project. “The event is being created to connect the community safely during the pandemic and to bring joy and wonder to Cornwall and area residents.”

The event will run several nights starting on Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The cost is free, however the event will be accepting non-perishable food donations in support of the Agape Centre and monetary donations to support the event and the United Way of SD&G. Tickets will be available in the next couple of weeks via the website, follow the experienCity Project online to stay up to date,” the statement goes on to read.

Those interested in volunteering, sponsoring, or offering other support whether it be monetary or in-kind are asked to visit www.holidaysparkle.ca