New Cornwall Police Association President

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Association (CPA) has elected a new executive, and incoming CPA President Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Sgt. Troy St. Germain said that his association is ready to meet the challenges of modern day policing.

St. Germain is a Cornwall native who joined the CPS in 1999. He was a part of the past CPA executive committee, and served as Vice President in 2014.

“I thought it was time for a fresh voice and I wanted to be there for our membership,” St. Germain said when asked why he chose to run for CPA President. “I hope to work closely with the rest of the executive committee for the interest of our membership and the community.”

CPS Chief Danny Aikman had reached out to St. Germain and invited him to the most recent meeting of the Police Services Board, which he attended. St. Germain said that the budget meeting was informative, and gave his take on the current state of community policing.

“There are always challenges,” he said. “Probably more so now than in the past 22 years of policing, but we have a well versed membership.”

St. Germain was until recently the CPS’ Use of Force Training Officer.

“Our membership is out in the community,” he explained. “We’re your husbands, wives, uncles, and aunts and most of us live in Cornwall. They are a great team to work with.”

The CPA has 123 members in its roster.