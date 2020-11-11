Cornwall to begin construction on new affordable housing units

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the City of Cornwall announced that it was ready to begin construction on a new affordable housing unit to be located at the corner of McConnell Ave. and Ninth St.

The new project is being funded through a $1,888,455 grant received by the Cornwall and Area Housing Corporation from the province of Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF).

“The City of Cornwall will be providing a significant contribution to this capital project, both financially and administratively,” said Mellissa Morgan, Manager of Social and Housing Services. “Expanding our housing portfolio is the first step to meeting the high demand for both affordable and market units.”

The building site was identified as a high priority location in the City’s Housing Revitalization plan. The City intends to build two buildings on the site, but currently can only afford to proceed with one.

The first building will be five stories with 33 units, 15 per cent will be fully accessible and there will also be 4,100 sq. ft. of commercial space.

In late September, Cornwall City Council received a report on their Housing Revitalization Plan from consulting firm Colliers International.

“The most direct connection between affordable housing and job creation is through the employment opportunities generated by construction and home repair,” reads a statement from Colliers in their report. “There is strong evidence that quality affordable housing also generates improved social and outcomes for low-and-moderate-income households.”