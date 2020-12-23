Cornwall Legion receives federal support

December 23, 2020 at 13 h 02 min
By Nick Seebruch
Pictured from left-to-right are Marvin Plumadore, Dona McNish and MP Eric Duncan. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan has announced that the Cornwall Legion Branch 297 will be receiving federal funding from the government to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is coming from the federal Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund, which is available to non-profit charitable organizations that support Canadian veterans and their families.

The Cornwall Legion is set to receive $10,845.

“This funding is much needed as we have seen our revenues drastically impacted since the start of the pandemic, as all Legions have, yet our costs have not gone down” said Marvin Plumadore, President of Branch 297. “This funding will help as we enter into a second lock-down which will again put us in a difficult position”.

“I am pleased to see some financial aid coming to our local Legions, who not only support our veterans, but also operate community meeting venues and support many other not-for-profit organizations,” said MP Duncan. “Since the start of the pandemic, my Conservative colleagues and I have been pushing the federal government to deliver aid to Legions across Canada. I have hosted virtual meetings and kept in touch with the leadership of our local Legions and heard first-hand how assistance with operating costs would be critical in order to keep their doors open,” continued Duncan. “Despite taking nearly ten months to get the news, I am pleased the government has responded to our concerns.”

A press release from Duncan’s office states that more funding announcements  for other legion branches are imminent.

