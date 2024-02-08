Cornwall Veterans Honoured

RCL BRANCH 297

Hero’s Ridge is a special place in the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa. Hero’s Ridge is a suite where at each Ottawa Senators hockey game a Veteran is hosted as a special guest and honoured for their service.

The Royal Candain Legion Branch 297 has submitted several names of Veterans to the selection committee to be honoured. This is only done with their approval and supported by the Branch President Marvin Plumadore. We are very pleased all names submitted by Branch 297 have been selected and invited to an Ottawa Senators game, to date we have 6 recipients: Veterans Robert Williamson, Michael Eamer, Bob Lamoureux, Joe Savoie and son Mark, and John Lamoreaux being honoured on March 12.

Once selected, they receive an invitation to attend a game with family/friends. The 200- level suite is hosted by Lépine Apartments. Lépine Apartments began the Hero’s Ridge initiative in 2015 in collaboration with the Ottawa Senators to pay tribute to Canadian heroes.

The Veterans are honoured with presentation of an Ottawa Senators jersey by a member of the Ottawa Senators Alumni and recognized with a description of their service along with photos on the Jumbotron. The acknowledgment ends with a powerful moment with a unity of hockey fans rising from their seats to acknowledge their service to Canada. Many Veterans have stated this is a very humbling moment to have such recognition for serving.