Remembrance Day Marked with Solemn Ceremony at Cornwall Cenotaph

Cornwall, Ontario — In a touching display of respect and gratitude, a large crowd gathered at the cenotaph in Legion Memorial Park, Cornwall, on Saturday morning to honour the sacrifices of soldiers in the pursuit of freedom. The Remembrance Day ceremony, organized by the Cornwall Legion, was a moving tribute to those who have served and continue to serve in the armed forces.

The ceremony commenced with a parade featuring a marching band, followed by the National Anthem. The opening remarks set the tone for the event, emphasizing the importance of remembrance and gratitude towards veterans.

One of the ceremony’s most stirring moments was the reading of the iconic war poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem’s evocative words resonated with the crowd, a reminder of the profound loss and enduring legacy of those who fought in wars past.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph in a solemn act of remembrance, each representing a promise to never forget the sacrifices made for freedom. This was followed by a moment of silence, offering a chance for personal reflection and commemoration. The ceremony concluded with a commitment to remember, ensuring that the legacy of these heroes continues to be honored.

MPP Nolan Quinn, present at the event, remarked, “Honouring our veterans is integral for Canadians to always remember those who have made many sacrifices to build a strong free country.”

This sentiment was echoed by MP Eric Duncan, who added, “We must remember that the country we have built and enjoy today is a testament to the bravery and selflessness of our soldiers, past and present. We must ensure that their sacrifices are never in vain, by upholding the values they fought for: peace, liberty, and justice.”

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Cornwall served as a tribute to Canada’s veterans and a reminder of the ongoing responsibility to uphold the values of peace, liberty, and justice for which so many have fought and sacrificed.

PHOTOS BY JASON SETNYK