MP Eric Duncan’s tax clinics return

CORNWALL – Tax season is approaching and local member of Parliament Eric Duncan announced the resumption of his office’s annual tax clinic later this month.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program will operate for people either dropping off materials, or making an appointment. No walk-ins are allowed. The first appointments begin February 24th.

“Our community has come to depend on the wonderful work that the volunteers offer free of cost,” Duncan said in a release. “Despite the challenges of 2020, we were still able to help thousands of residents complete their income tax return in a timely and safe manner.”

To qualify for the CVITP, an individual must have earned less than $35K, or couples $45K combined, and the return be a simple return in nature.

Self-employed or people with employment expenses, business or rential income, capital gains, bankruptcy, or tax returns for the deceased are not eligible for the clinic.

Appointments can be made by calling Duncan’s office at 1-888-805-2513.

The CVITP program is an initiative from the Canada Revenue Agency. Several thousand CVITP programs operate each year, primarily in March and April.