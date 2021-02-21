Councillors eye three vacant properties

CORNWALL, Ontario – Two Cornwall City councillors will be asking administration for updates on three privately owned vacant properties in the city.

Councillors Syd Gardiner and Elaine MacDonald have motions on Council’s agenda for Monday, Feb. 22 asking administration provide updates on the status of the Domtar property on Second St., the former Canada Industries Limited (C.I.L.) property which is across the street, and the former site of the King George Restaurant located on the corner of Second and Pitt streets.

Paris Holdings is the current owner of the 74 acre Domtar property and the motion by Gardiner and MacDonald note that Paris had intended to sell 6.5 acres of the property to a private developer a few years ago to build a multi-residential building, but there have been no developments in the past several years.

Each of Gardiner’s and MacDonald’s motions note that each of these three properties are vacant and that there have been no signs of activity towards any development, at least not recently

If each motion receives support from the majority of councillors, then administration will write a report on each property. The motions from Gardiner and MacDonald do not state any intention for the city to purchase any of the properties.