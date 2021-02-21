jobs in cornwall, ontario

What goes in the recycling?

February 21, 2021 at 19 h 39 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Recycling bin (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has issued an updated list of what can go in the recycling bin and what should go in the trash.

Items such as grocery bags (except black), bread bags, milk bags, freezer bags, produce bags, cereal box liners, dry cleaner bags, cling wrap, newspaper bags (with newspaper removed), and apple or carrot bags can all be recycled.

Similar items to those listed above that should not be put in the recycling include commercial shrink wrap, Amazon/ postage bags, black plastic, bubble wrap, cellophane used in gift wrapping, “crinkly plastic”, and film packing for non-food related items such as cement bags.

“We are continuously trying to find new diversion methods and opportunities to help extend the City’s landfill site. A single plastic bag may weigh next to nothing, but they add up a significant amount of our waste. In 2020 we sucessfully diverted 382 metric tonnes of plastic bags and plastic film from our landfill,” Acting Waste Management Supervisor David Kuhn told Seaway News.

The City of Cornwall has an interest in diverting as much waste from the Cornwall Landfill as possible.

The City of Cornwall landfill has around 12 years of life left in it. The cost to close the landfill is estimated at being around $38 million, which does not take into account the cost of opening a new landfill. Cornwall City Council has begun setting aside money to pay for these costs, but it is preferable to also get as much life as possible out of the current landfill.

