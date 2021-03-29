OPP seize weapons in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – In March, 2021, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into an investigation following a break, enter and theft in the Municipality of North Grenville. During that incident, several firearms were stolen.

On March 26, 2021, shortly after 9:00 a.m., the CSCU, with the assistance of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP CSCU and Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant at a residence in South Dundas. Several firearms and stolen property were recovered at the scene.

Randy FROATS, 26 years of age, of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Section 86(1) – Careless use of a firearm (five counts)

· Section 91(1) – Unauthorized possession a of firearm (five counts)

· Section 92(2) – Possession of a prohibited weapon, device, or ammunition

· Section 117.01(1) – Possession contrary to order

· Section 348(1)(a) – Break and enter, with intent to commit indictable offence

· Section 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing by video on March 27, 2021.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn a cash reward.