Here are the highlights from the South Dundas Council

2024 Budget Deliberations

The Draft 2024 Budget was presented to Council at a Special Meetings held on January 15th and 16th. The proposed Municipal budget determines how much money the Municipality will bring in and spend within a year. It determines the level of service provided to South Dundas residents and guides decisions on spending, while keeping inflation and uncertainty in mind.

“I would like to thank everybody for their time to date…and we will continue to have the best interest of our residents while we go through the budget process” said Mayor Broad in his opening remarks.

“We recognize the importance of the budget process for Council, it’s arguably the most important thing you do as elected officials, because it sets the path for us to deliver excellent service for our constituents” noted CAO Tim Mills. “This year was a big year of change for South Dundas. Staff have done their best to set priorities, while still working on the comprehensive strategic plan. We must strive to leverage opportunities presented through community partnerships and senior levels of government. It is extremely important that we leave no stone unturned. Any and all opportunities need to be considered.”

2024 budget highlights are:

A 2024 residential tax bill, assuming the average assessment of $211,148, will be $135.26 (4.83%) higher than 2023. Of those annual taxes of $2,932.81; $1,263.92 (43.1%) stays with South Dundas the remainder is sent to SD&G and the local school boards.

The 2024 capital program is budgeted at $4.56M, which includes:

Resurfacing of 8 roads

Sidewalk Replacement

Haldane Park Refurbishment

Iroquois Pathway Lighting

New Fire Pumper

New Plow Truck

New Backhoe

Mayor Broad concluded the meeting by recognizing the South Dundas team for the time and effort involved in creating and reviewing the draft budget. The 2024 budget will be formally approved by Council at the February 14, 2024 meeting.

The Municipality of South Dundas Draft 2024 Budget is available here.