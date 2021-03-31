Cornwall’s two bag garbage limit goes into effect Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall will be lowering their garbage bag limit for residential properties to two bags, or one garbage can as of Monday, April 5, 2021.

The new bag limit is the culmination of a phased in bag limit program that began in April of 2018 with a six bag limit. In October of 2020, the bag limit was dropped to four.

The bag limit system was introduced with the goal of diverting as much waste as possible away from the landfill. In 2018, the City of Cornwall Council heard that the Cornwall landfill had about 12 years of life left in it, with costs just of closing the landfill estimated at over $36 million.

The City of Cornwall has also undertaken a series of other initiatives aimed at reducing the amount of waste that gets sent to the landfill, including opening their free store at the landfill site, where used items that are still in fair condition can be taken by residents who want them.

Last month, the City also updated the amount of items and types of items that can be recycled to include the following: grocery bags (except black), bread bags, milk bags, freezer bags, produce bags, cereal box liners, dry cleaner bags, cling wrap, newspaper bags (with newspaper removed), and apple or carrot bags.

To accommodate residents who’s weekly waste exceeds the two bag/ one can limit, the City has allowed for exemptions for those who have special medical needs that creates additional waste. Those who would like to petition for such an exemption can email the City for an application form at wm@cornwall.ca

This month the City of Cornwall also announced that diapers are also exempt from the bag limit. Diapers put into clear plastic bags and left out with other garbage bags will not count towards the two bag limit.

Those who still find themselves exceeding the two bag limit can purchase bag tags that can be attached to additional garbage bags beyond the limit. Bag tags are sold in sheets of 10 for $15 each and are available at the following locations:

City Hall – 360 Pitt Street

the landfill – 2590 Cornwall Centre Road

Pop Shoppe – 101 Emma Avenue

Short Line Convenience – 1300 Second Street West

Fence Depot – 3045 Pitt Street

TAS Convenience – 1001 Montreal Road

Fullerton Drugs – 170 Pitt Street

MacEwen’s – 1030 McConnell Avenue

MacEwen’s – 201 Second Street West

MacEwen’s/Esso – 1400 Boundary Road

Anyone who wants some advice or direction on how they can help reduce waste being sent to the dump can also download the City’s Recycle Coach app.