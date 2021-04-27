Woman and dog assaulted in domestic violence incident

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old St. Eustache, Qc. Man was arrested on April 24th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, 80 and over, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, assault cause bodily harm (choking), cruelty to animal and mischief. It is alleged during an argument on April 24th, 2021 the man struck his girlfriend and her dog. It is also alleged the man choked his girlfriend during this time, damaged some of her property and drove a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner while under the influence of alcohol. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Aimee Parry, 35 of Cornwall was arrested on April 23rd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on March 16th, 2021 for a failing to attend court charge and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On April 23rd, 2021 the woman was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service, taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 23rd, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for being in the company of a certain person. It is alleged on April 23rd, 2021 police were called to a domestic dispute and found the man to be in breach of his conditions. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Green Valley man was arrested on April 24th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on April 20th, 2021 the man assaulted his girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. On April 24th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 6th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THREATS, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 58-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 24th, 2021 and charged with threats and mischief. It is alleged during an argument on April 24th, 2021 the man threatened his common-law wife and damaged property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall woman and a 30-year-old Cornwall man were arrested on April 25th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for communicating with each other. It is alleged while investigating an unrelated matter on April 25th, 2021 police found the couple in breach of their conditions. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Their names were not released as the conditions stem from a domestic incident.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 146 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.