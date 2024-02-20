FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and three counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, not contact his ex-spouse and not be within 100 metres of anywhere she is known to be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, not contact his ex-spouse and not be within 100 metres of anywhere she is known to be. It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, police responded to a call and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was in contact with his ex-spouse. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, MISCHIEF, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with the following:

Assault causing bodily harm

Mischief under $5,000

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend causing injuries. It is also alleged on this date, he damaged property in the residence and made threats to the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with spousal assault. It is alleged on Feb. 4, 2024, the woman assaulted her boyfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 16, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 5, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identify of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with spousal assault. It is alleged on Feb. 14, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 16, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 5, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Kenneth Gass, 54, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 10, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 16, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Michael Denneny, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Jan. 16, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 16, 2024, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – John Breyer, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not be outside of his home with any alcohol in his blood. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a second release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual and to not be outside of his home with any alcohol in his blood. On Feb. 16, 2024, police responded to a disturbance call and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was allegedly in contact with the individual and was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT, MISCHIEF, UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, RESIST PEACE OFFICER, UTTERING THREATS, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 16, 2024, and charged with the following:

Three counts fail to comply with release order

Assault

Mischief under $5,000

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Resist peace officer

Five counts uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Four counts assault a peace officer

It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, police responded to a disturbance complaint and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the youth was bound by three separate release orders with the relevant condition to not possess weapons. It is also alleged the youth assaulted an individual and damaged property in the man’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was revealed the youth was in possession of an edged weapon. It is also alleged the youth resisted arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged the youth uttered threats to cause death or bodily harm to police and additionally assaulted peace officers. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Phillips, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged between Feb. 1, 2023, and April 6, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report in person to a probation officer and to live at a place approved by the probation officer. He failed to do so, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 17, 2024, the man was taken into custody by a Canada Services Border Agency officer. He was turned over to the CPS and the warrant was executed. The man was released to appear in court on March 26, 2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Alfred, ON, man was arrested on Feb. 17, 2024, and charged with spousal assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged on Jan. 26, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend resulting in injuries. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Feb. 17, 2024, police responded to a domestic dispute call and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Leduc, 20, of Williamstown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 18, 2024, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business and damaged property inside the establishment. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Feb. 26, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 18, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Feb. 18, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not contact his ex-girlfriend and to not attend her residence. On this date, police responded to a call at the residence and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was located inside the home. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

MISCHIEF OVER $5,000, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Chandanyka Prum, 31, of Boisbriand, QC, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2024, and charged with mischief over $5,000 and assault. It is alleged on Feb. 18, 2024, the woman damaged another woman’s property and also assaulted the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on March 26,2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Feb. 18, 2024, and charged with spousal assault. It is alleged on Feb. 18, 2024, the woman assaulted her boyfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Later on this date, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 19, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.