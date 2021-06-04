OPP seize 40 cannabis plants in North Glengarry

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized over 40 cannabis plants in North Glengarry Township.

CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment executed a warrant on June 1, 2021 at a location on Industrial Boulevard in North Glengarry Township.

In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized dried cannabis and bear spray.

Nathaniel DOREY, age 28, of North Glengarry was arrested and charged with;

– Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants – CA – 12(4)(b)

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – CC Sec. 88

– Distribute illicit cannabis – CC Sec. 9(1)(a)

– Fail to comply with probation order – CC 733.1(1)

Chelsea PRIEUR, age 29, of North Glengarry was arrested and charged with;

– Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants – CA – 12(4)(b)

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – CC Sec. 88

– Distribute illicit cannabis – CC Sec. 9(1)(a)

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on July 7, 2021.