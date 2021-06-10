OPP seeking help in fraud investigation

OPP seeking help in fraud investigation
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SD&G, Ontario – SD&G OPP are continuing to investigate after receiving several calls for service with regards to a business owner in the SD&G area that has been suspected of defrauding victims of deposit money for masonry service.

As a result of the initial complaint in SD&G, the investigation into this incident led to the identification of several separate victims. The complaints were in relation to deposits made for masonry construction at homes that were never built or started and not completed.

The SD&G OPP are asking the public to contact them if they have recently entered into a contract with a local masonry company in the SD&G or Cornwall area with a similar complaint. Please call 1-888-310-1122 to speak with investigator PC Turcotte.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

