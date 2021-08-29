New mural unveiled at Cornwall Museum

August 29, 2021 — Changed at 10 h 12 min on August 30, 2021
Carol Goddard, Special to Seaway News
Pictured from left-to-right: SDSG MPP Jim McDonell, Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant, Lily Worrall, Town Crier Wes Libbey, District Chief Vanessa Adams, Alexandra MacDonald, Kat Rendek. Goddard photo

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Saturday August 28, a group of local historians and community leaders gathered just south of the Cornwall Community Museum for the “official viewing” of a mural, painted by St. Andrews West artist Alexandra MacDonald, transforming a retaining wall into a work of art depicting vignettes of our local history.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m., with Town Crier Wes Libbey reading a proclamation, followed by Kat Rendek, Project Coordinator for the City of Cornwall, introducing Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant who welcomed people to the event, before commenting the mural is an important addition to the city’s waterfront, with museum curator Don Smith thanking the City of Cornwall for their efforts.  Chief Vanessa Adams, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne commented she is encouraged by the acknowledgement by the Cornwall Community Museum to acknowledge our shared history, with SDSG MPP Jim McDonell mentioning the mural provides an opportunity to celebrate our proud local history.

Rendek provided some background to the project, expressing how the mural provided an opportunity for collaboration with community stakeholders as well as bringing public art into the community.  After introducing MacDonald, the artist described the background to the images painted on the retaining wall.  Images included in the mural include references to the Mohawk people, the United Empire Loyalists, the coureur de bois and the St. Lawrence River itself.

