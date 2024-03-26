General Hospital Memory Lane Re-launched

After two years of preparation, in 2019, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the last class of nurses to graduate from the Cornwall General Hospital (CGH) Training School for Nurses, the CGH Alumni held an Open House to officially launch a commemorative. The Memory Lane exhibit graced the walls of a main floor corridor of The Care Centre, an affordable housing complex then operating in the former hospital.

With the recent closure of The Care Centre, the Memory Lane organizing committee engaged its contingency plan. The entire exhibit was placed in storage at the Cornwall Community Museum. Subsequently, some of the story boards were added to the Museum’s health care exhibit room.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday March 12th, the committee held a re-launch of the key elements of the exhibit. The Class Graduation Photos have found a new forever home at Riverdale Terrace.

In attendance were back row standing from left to right: Sharon Porter, chair of Down Memory Lane project and valedictorian of CGH Class of 1969; Lindsay Heenan, Director of Care at Riverdale Terrace; former CGH Nursing Alumni president Catherine Poirier; and Don Smith, Committee member and Curator/Manager at the Cornwall Community Museum. Seated front row from left to right: CGH Class of 1952 Phyllis Evans, CGH Class of 1956 Lois Ferguson, CGH Class of 1953 Gwelda McLean, RNA Training Centre Class of 1986 Carol Hart, and RNA Training Centre Class of 1976 Shirley Heagle. Absent were Noella and Graham from SignIt who volunteered to re-install the exhibit.