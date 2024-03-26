General Hospital Memory Lane Re-launched

March 26, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 47 min on March 13, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Don Smith
Comment count:
General Hospital Memory Lane Re-launched
(Photo : Don Smith)

After two years of preparation, in 2019, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the last class of nurses to graduate from the Cornwall General Hospital (CGH) Training School for Nurses, the CGH Alumni held an Open House to officially launch a commemorative. The Memory Lane exhibit graced the walls of a main floor corridor of The Care Centre, an affordable housing complex then operating in the former hospital.

With the recent closure of The Care Centre, the Memory Lane organizing committee engaged its contingency plan. The entire exhibit was placed in storage at the Cornwall Community Museum. Subsequently, some of the story boards were added to the Museum’s health care exhibit room.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday March 12th, the committee held a re-launch of the key elements of the exhibit. The Class Graduation Photos have found a new forever home at Riverdale Terrace.

In attendance were back row standing from left to right: Sharon Porter, chair of Down Memory Lane project and valedictorian of CGH Class of 1969; Lindsay Heenan, Director of Care at Riverdale Terrace; former CGH Nursing Alumni president Catherine Poirier; and Don Smith, Committee member and Curator/Manager at the Cornwall Community Museum. Seated front row from left to right: CGH Class of 1952 Phyllis Evans, CGH Class of 1956 Lois Ferguson, CGH Class of 1953 Gwelda McLean, RNA Training Centre Class of 1986 Carol Hart, and RNA Training Centre Class of 1976 Shirley Heagle. Absent were Noella and Graham from SignIt who volunteered to re-install the exhibit.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Science Appreciation Day
A&E Plus

National Science Appreciation Day

March 26th is National Science Appreciation Day. Modern science has changed so much in such a short time! And sometimes humans have a tendency to take it for granted. With…

Pecan Day
A&E Plus

Pecan Day

March 25th is Pecan Day. Whether eaten on their own or included as part of a myriad of creations in the kitchen, the pecan tree yields a versatile nut that is the only…