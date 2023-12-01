Pop in this Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Christmas concert “A Seaway Christmas” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, on Sunday December 3 at 2:30pm. Celebrate the coming Christmas season with Seaway Winds as they perform well-loved traditional and modern holiday music. Conducted by Barb Hunter. General Admission: Adults $20, Students $10 (with ID) and children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY JINGLE BELL BAKE SALE Friday, December 1 from 10am-2pm at Fraternité Hall – 49 St. Paul St., Alexandria. Baked goods, small homemade meals, preserves etc. Gift shop with Christmas decorations. 50/50 draw.

DUNVEGAN CHRISTMAS MARKET will be held Sat. Dec. 2 from 10am-4pm at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan.

OPTIMIST OF CORNWALL CHRISTMAS WINTER CRAFT SHOW Dec. 2 – 10AM to 4PM. 301 Sunnyside. Over 20 tables filled with Handmade Christmas gifts and decorations. FREE event. Canteen.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Jamming and Dance on Sat., Dec. 2 from 2-6 pm. Meal: 6-7 pm. South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. Info: Elaine at 613-362-0173 or the Tri-County Country Music Association Facebook group.

ST. NICHOLAS TEA Dec. 2 from 11am-1:30pm, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church – 1509 Second St W. Bake Table, Craft Sale and Luncheon $10 (sandwiches, sweets, coffee & tea) and Fellowship.

ANNUAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE on Dec. 2 at 2 PM starting at the St Joseph Church and ending at Smithfield Park in Lancaster. We will have food vendors and various children’s events. Santa Claus will also be under the gazebo to meet the children after the parade and to talk to them. Registration is the day of the parade from noon until the start of the parade. The theme is “Musical Christmas “. Info: Daniel: d.cholette@hotmail.com

ADVENT EVENTIDE – an evening of Celtic music at St. Andrew’s United Church, Martintown on Sun., Dec. 3 at 7 pm. Info or tickets: 613-346-1648 or 613-936-1836

THE GLENGARRY CELTIC MUSIC HALL OF FAME Christmas Ceilidh on Sun. Dec. 3 from 2-4 pm. Enjoy the music while sipping apple cider or punch and munching on Christmas goodies. Donations go to Hospice Cornwall.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

Vente de pâtisseries de l’Hôpital Mémorial de Glengarry Le vendredi 1er décembre de 10h à 14h à la salle Fraternité – 49 rue St Paul, Alexandria. Produits de boulangerie, petits plats faits maison, conserves, etc. Boutique de cadeaux avec décorations de Noël. Tirage 50/50.

Le marché de Noël de DUNVEGAN se tiendra le sam. 2 décembre de 10 h à 16 h au Glengarry Pioneer Museum à Dunvegan.

OPTIMIST OF CORNWALL CHRISTMAS WINTER CRAFT SHOW Dec. 2 – 10AM to 4PM. 301 Sunnyside. Plus de 20 tables remplies de cadeaux et de décorations de Noël faits à la main. Événement GRATUIT. Cantine.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Jamming and Dance le samedi 2 décembre de 14h à 18h. Repas : de 18 h à 19 h. Hôtel de ville de South Stormont, Long Sault. Info : Elaine au 613-362-0173 ou le groupe Facebook de la Tri-County Country Music Association.