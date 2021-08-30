Ottawa construction worker named local NDP candidate

CORNWALL, Ontario – The NDP riding association for Stormont – Dundas – South Glengarry has announced Trevor Kennedy as their candidate for the 2021 federal election.

Kennedy is a construction worker living in Ottawa who hopes to attend trade school in the fall. Elections Canada does allow individuals to run in a riding where they are not a resident.

The local riding association stated in a social media post that they had attempted to select a local resident as their candidate in the election but were unable to complete the vetting and acclamation process by the deadline set by Elections Canada.

Kennedy is the last representative of a major party to join the local election race. He will be facing incumbent Conservative MP Eric Duncan, Liberal candidate Denis Moquin, Green Party candidate Dr. Jeanie Warnock, and People’s Party of Canada candidate David Anber.

The first all-candidates meeting organized by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce will be streamed live on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. by YourTV Cornwall and then broadcast later on YourTV Channel 11.