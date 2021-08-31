McDougall Hunt Insurance celebrates 75 years

CORNWALL, Ontario – McDougall Insurance celebrated 75 years in business with a local celebration held on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Hunt Insurance was founded in 1955 by Ed Hunt, who recently turned 90-years-old. The firm grew up in Cornwall, having offices at various locations around the city, including at one time being above the former Jade garden Restaurant on Second St. Currently located on Second St. W., Hunt Insurance was sold to Johnson Inc. in 2010. Shortly thereafter, former partner Brian Hunt along with several other colleagues formed Upper Canada Commercial Insurance Group which, in 2015 merged with McDougall Insurance to create McDougall Hunt Insurance Brokers.

McDougall Hunt Insurance is a part of a large network of the McDougall Group with 40 offices, and 450 employees across Eastern and Southern Ontario from Cornwall to Ottawa, to Oshawa and Sudbury.

McDougall Hunt Partner Brian Hunt explained that one key to being a successful business after 75 years was dedication.

“We’ve always focused on great customer service as well as dedication to our clients and our staff,” he said.

Going forward, Hunt explained that the McDougall Group plans on continuing to acquire more businesses and grow its network in Ontario, having already acquired six other firms over the past year.

As a part of their celebration on Thursday, McDougall Hunt Insurance presented the Cornwall Boys and Girls Club with a cheque for $2,500.