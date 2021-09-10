Chesterville man wins nearly $230K

September 10, 2021 at 13 h 22 min
Erik Thompson. Submitted photo.

CHESTERVILLE, Ontario – Erik Thompson of Chesterville has $229,173.70 to put toward his dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the June 11, 2021 draw. He also won $2 on his ENCORE selection, bringing his total winnings to $229,175.70!

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 714 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Chesterville Pharmacy on Main Street in Chesterville.

