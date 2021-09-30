The long-haul COVID-19 experience

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – In early December 2020, Ian St. John tested positive for COVID-19. The virus hit him hard and after spending two weeks in the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH)’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) he was released, but nine months later, he is still experiencing the after effects of the virus.

St. John is what has come to be known as a COVID Long Hauler; people who continue to experience symptoms and other adverse health effects long after being first diagnosed with COVID-19.

For St. John, he has experienced ongoing problems with his blood pressure, blood sugar, balance, and breathing, all of which his doctors attribute to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I was a healthy guy, and I rode my bike a lot, but now I struggle to walk my dog to the end of the street,” he said.

St. John said that he made it through his COVID experience thanks to the dedicated healthcare workers at the CCH and at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cornwall Community Hospital. They saved my life. I get emotional just thinking of everything they are doing. They don’t stop. They are working all the time to make sure every patient is cared for and makes it through. Thank you to the EOHU, especially two nurses Kim and Aleta who were so important in helping myself and my family through a very scary time,” he said.

He is now encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and wash their hands.

“People might not believe me, but I got it and I almost died, but I got a second chance,” he said. “I was healthy before, but now it is a struggle.”