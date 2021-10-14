Police vehicles damaged in chase

MORRISBURG, Ontario – On October 13, 2021 shortly after 6:00 p.m, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of SD&G OPP officers were investigating a stolen vehicle occurrence at a residence on Carraway Crescent in Morrisburg.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle that was reported stolen, the vehicle then failed to comply with the request to stop and continued on driving recklessly. The stolen truck made contact with two police vehicles and fled the area. The Pick-up truck was followed to an ATV trail by police. The male driver was then arrested a short distance into the trail.

No injuries occurred to the accused, civilians or officers.

Brendon CHARBONNEAU, age 20, Navan, Ontario was arrested and is charged with:

– Criminal Code 320.17 – Flight from peace officer

– CC 354(1)(a) – Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– CC 267(a) – Assault with a weapon – two counts

– CC 334(b) – Theft under $5000

– CC 320.13(1) – Dangerous operation

– CC 145(5)(a) – Fail to comply with release order

– CC 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation order – six counts

– Highway Traffic Act – Drive – No licence – two counts

– HTA – 12(1)(d) – Use plates not authorized – two counts

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Cornwall on October 14, 2021.

The SD&G OPP would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to the many residents of Carraway Crescent in Morrisburg following this incident. The genuine concern and care shown to the officers at the location did not go unnoticed. They were truly empathetic to the officers and their thoughtfulness, assistance, and dedication to betterment of their neighbourhood is a hallmark of community support.

