Bridges to Better Business Event Returns During Small Business Month

Cornwall Ontario – October is Small Business Month and local business organizations are partnering to host the Bridges to Better Business event on Thursday October 21.

The daylong event will feature a series of webinars tackling two very important and timely issues – workforce recruitment and debt repayment. The webinars will be targeted to small business entrepreneurs and will include an Q+A session. 2021 marks the seventh consecutive year that the Bridges event has been held in Cornwall.

“These small businesses did not just conform to new regulations, but were able to innovate new and exciting ways to conduct business that will not only take them to the end of the pandemic, but will prepare them for the future,” says Greg Pietersma, Executive Director of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

For the second year in the row, the Bridges event will be mostly held online. In addition to the webinars, an in-person networking reception will take place in the evening. Attendees will hear from local experts on the importance of dealing with mental health issues. Food and refreshments will be served. Attendance is limited to 50 people and all local health and safety protocols will be in full effect.

“We are excited to showcase our entrepreneur’s determination and ability to adapt in light of the pandemic,” said Lesley Thompson, Executive Director of ACCFutures.

Registration

Bridges webinars are free to attend and there will be a small fee to attend the networking dinner to help cover cost of food. The focus is on the small business sector in Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne. Additional information can be found at https://cornwallchamber.com/bridges-to-better-business/

Dealing with Debt

Thursday, October 21 st 2021

2021 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Register Here

Recruitment 101 – Tips to Build Your Team

Thursday, October 21 st 2021

2021 1:30pm-2:30pm

Register Here

Out of the Box Recruitment Strategies

Thursday, October 21 st 2021

2021 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Register Here

Keynote Speaker

Wednesday, October 21 st 2021

2021 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Register Here

About Bridges to Better Business

The Bridges to Better Business event was created to celebrate Small Business Month by providing information about current issues, emerging best practices and to provide a networking opportunity for local business people. Bridges to Better Business is organized by the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre, and ACCFutures. This unique execution of Bridges to Better Business is supported by sponsors, the Business Development Bank of Canada, MNP, Drake International, Cornwall Economic Development and the Eastern Ontario Training Board.

You can learn more about the three organizations organizing the event below:

About the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is operated by Cornwall Economic Development in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. It provides information and support to entrepreneurs during start‐up and growth stages of business operation, in addition to holding a number of seminars and workshops on timely topics.

About ACCFutures

Founded in 1987 ACCFutures, formerly Cornwall & the Counties Community Futures Development, is an independent, not-for-profit social enterprise. ACCFutures not only offers a wide range of funding, financing, and capacity building services to the local business communities—with proven impact—it has also undertaken an innovative Indigenous-focused partnerships program which brings Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners together for a stronger economic future. ACCFutures employs local staff and is governed by a volunteer board of directors, made up of local residents representing the community.

About the Chamber of Commerce

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is the unified voice of the region’s business community speaking towards growth, leadership and innovation. With direction from the elected board of directors, the Chamber looks to continuously progress the community through political advocacy, knowledge-based development and innovative opportunities.