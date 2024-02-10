Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Business Excellence Award Winners and the 52nd Citizen of the Year.

February 10, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 40 min on February 6, 2024
Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce
: Lynn Chauvin (Previous Citizen of the Year), Carole Libbey, Wes Libbey (Citizen of The Year Award Recipient), and Gina Scandrett (Board President of the Chamber) at the BEA (Photo: Jason Setnyk)

February, Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce, a leading advocate for business and community growth, is thrilled to announce the distinguished recipients of this year’s Business Excellence Awards and 52nd Citizen of the Year. These exceptional individuals and businesses have demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation, and leadership within our community.

The Chamber Awards, an annual tradition, aim to recognize and celebrate the contributions of outstanding businesses and community leaders who have played a pivotal role in fostering growth, economic development, and community engagement.

This year’s award winners are:

New Business of the Year: Lost Village Brewery

Tourism Excellence: St. Lawrence Marathon

Inclusion and Diversity: Different Abilities

Entrepreneur of the Year: Wendy Grant- Cornwall City Press

Community Impact: Center 105

Young Professional: Brad Robertson

Environmental Impact: Laminacorr Industries Inc.

Large Business: Demolition Plus

Small to Medium Business: Marlin Orchards

Lifetime Achievement: Randy Sauve, Fantasy Realm, and Carol Sauve, CAPE

Citizen of the Year: Weston Libbey

The award ceremony took place on February 2, 2024, at The Ramada by Wyndham. This event was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the achievements and positive impact of these outstanding individuals and businesses.

“We are thrilled to honor these exceptional award winners who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also contributed significantly to the growth and vitality of our community. Their dedication and leadership serve as an inspiration to us all,” said Angela Bero, General Manager of The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winners and nominees celebrating their achievements.

