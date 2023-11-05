Cornwall Profiled in the 5th Edition of the Eastern Ontario Business Journal

Cornwall Ontario – Cornwall’s growing hub in controlled environment agriculture is featured prominently in the latest edition of the Eastern Ontario Business Journal.

The feature article explores the history and development of this unique hub in the region, lead by Cornwall companies such as ZipGrow, Fieldless Farms and Cultivatd. Eric Bergeron, Eric Amyot and Eric Lang jumpstarted the sector with a company called Smart Greens over 10 years ago. Today Mr. Bergeron leads Cultivatd which acts as a broker for over 50 different global vertical farming technology companies, such as ZipGrow, while Eric Lang leads ZipGrow which offers complete farming systems. Fieldless Farms located an indoor farm in the Cornwall Business Park 5 years ago, and has recently expanded operations to meet demands.

“Cornwall is a great place for AgTech to thrive and the cluster we have of world-class companies really makes this region a global leader,” says Eric Bergeron, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Cultivatd.

Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) is an indoor technology-based production system where crops are grown under a modified and highly conditioned environment. Other related terms include indoor agriculture (IA) and vertical farming.

The fifth issue of Eastern Ontario Business Journal offers 44 pages that explore a wide variety of economic sectors that are experiencing growth in the region. This includes profiles of a number of Cornwall businesses and people such as Karen Brunet, owner of start up Cntrl+ Inc. A number of SDG businesses are also profiled such as Ross Video, Canobi AgTech, Cornerstone Organics and Wills Transfer.

“It’s fascinating to reflect on the evolution of some many communities in Eastern Ontario,” says Anne Howland, Editor in Chief of the Ottawa Business Journal.