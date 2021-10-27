PURE Organic Spa introduces mural to Pitt Street

October 27, 2021 at 11 h 42 min
Connor McLaughlin, Special to Seaway News
A photo of the mural at PURE Organic Spa.

CORNWALL, Ontario – PURE Organic Spa introduced a large painted mural to the south side of their building in Aug. 2021. 

Ryan Smeeton, an artist from Ottawa was commissioned to paint the mural. According to Michelle Longtin, Co-Owner of PURE, Smeeton went above and beyond to take their words and create a beautiful masterpiece, exceeding their expectations. 

We wanted to bring some life to the downtown area, the green signifies us as being Organic as well as a Green Spa.  The colour green is not only part of our logo, but it also signifies purity and nature, and what better way to describe us than with a beautiful foliage of green leaves,” said Longtin. 

Smeeton has painted murals for a living since 2016, and it has been his full time means of employment since.  

“They wanted something that was in-line with their brand, and I ran with a theme of plants/greenery, which is a subject matter I often am drawn to,” said Smeeton.  

“The project went very smoothly and I am definitely proud of how it turned out. I had an incredible time painting it and have to say that I had nothing but lovely, positive interactions with all the passers-by. Cornwall has some of the nicest people.” 

PURE is an urban spa destination that caters to all persons, housing a full makeup studio, hair salon, and two eyelash treatment stations. 

PURE holds several spacious rooms and renewal options, such as their nail bar, brow bar, pedicure station, and hair salon, their staff includes eight Professional Estheticians & Make-Up Artists, two Lash Curl Technicians, five Hair Stylists and one receptionist, as well, they are the only licensed spa in downtown Cornwall that now serves wine, champagne, and beer. 

