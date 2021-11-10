Driver in possession of 115 pounds of cannabis when arrested

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On November 7, 2021 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer conducted a traffic stop for excessive speed on Highway 401 eastbound, South Glengarry Township. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of over 115 pounds of suspected cannabis, a quantity of suspected cocaine and Canadian currency were located within the vehicle. The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attended to assist with the investigation.

Andy Lee, age 30, of Kingston, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

CDSA 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

CA 9(2) Possession for the purpose of distributing

CA 8(1) (b) Possession of illicit cannabis

CA 9(1) (a) (IV) Distribute illicit cannabis

CC 354(1) (a) Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

HTA 79(2) Drive motor vehicle with speed measuring warning device

HTA 128 Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on December 1, 2021.

DOMESTIC – Charges laid

(SOUTH STORMONT, ON) – On November 5, 2021 shortly after 10:00 a.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in South Stormont Township. Investigation determined that the female accused had struck her common law partner and caused damage to his motor vehicle.

A 33-year-old female accused of South Stormont, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

CC 266 Assault – Spousal

CC 430(4) Mischief – Domestic

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice in

Cornwall on December 14, 2021.

THEFT-Charge Laid

(NORTH GLENGARRY, ON) – On November 1, 2021 the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer responded to a theft on Main Street in Alexandria at a business. Investigation revealed that the accused took Canadian currency from the cash register and safe over a period of several days and while she was an employee.

Sylvie Massia, age 48, of North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Theft under $5000 – CC Sec. 334 (b)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on December 1, 2021.

DOMESTIC – Charges laid

(NORTH GLENGARRY, ON) – On October 31, 2021 shortly after 9:30 a.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in North Glengarry Township. Investigation determined that the male accused had assaulted his common law partner and had also prevented her from leaving.

A 33-year-old male accused of North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

CC 266 Assault – Spousal

CC 279(2) Forcible Confinement

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice in Cornwall on December 21, 2021.