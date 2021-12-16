CDSBEO welcomes 20 international students

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will be hosting 20 new international students from Germany, Japan, and Mexico at Holy Trinity and St. Joseph’s Catholic secondary schools in January, and is working with (Muskoka Language International) MLI Homestay to provide wholesome homes for these students.

“International students are arriving in Canada to attend high school for 5-12 months and learn about life in Canada. The goal of MLI Homestay is to provide an incredible experience for students and families to explore new cultures, learn about global issues and travel the world without leaving the comforts of home through hosting an international student,” said MLI Homestay.

The organisation is currently looking to compensate families 725$ per month, to host the arriving international students.

“All kinds of different families are a good fit to host an international student. Parents and children in school, parents with adult children that now live out of the home, or a single person. We ask that students be provided a private bedroom with a bed, desk and a dresser, 3 nutritious meals a day, and ideally someone home most evenings after school,” said MLI Homestay.