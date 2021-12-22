Three teens arrested after allegedly trying to steal vehicle

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – During the early morning hours on December 21st, 2021, the Cornwall Police Service was called to investigate a suspicious person call for service in the area of Ross Avenue. Police attended and located three individuals who allegedly attempted to take a motor vehicle that did not belong to them. Matias Blouin-Fuentes, 18, Christian Olivares-Gonzales, 18, and a 17-year-old youth, all from Montreal, QC were subsequently taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Christian Olivares-Gonzales was also charged with possession of break-in instruments. All three individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing. The name of the youth was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The CPS would like to remind the public to please call 613-932-2110 ext. 3 to report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 61-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 20th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of probation for contacting his ex-wife, being within a certain distance of her, and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 16th, 2021, the man approached his ex-wife and spoke to her, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On December 20th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 8th, 2022. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 44 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.